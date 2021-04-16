Derek Chauvin's defense

A demonstrator carries a sign bearing the image of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, top left, on Thursday in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Closing arguments in Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd are scheduled to begin Monday. (John Minchillo/AP)
Tim Craig reports on how the suburbs of Minneapolis are dealing with fallout from the killing of Daunte Wright.
On Thursday, after two days of witness and expert testimony, the defense rested its case in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, with Chauvin declining to testify. Holly Bailey reports.
Thursday, April 15, 2021