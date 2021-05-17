Devastation in Gaza

No end in sight as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters a second week. And, how will the Biden White House respond to the intensifying crisis?
Devastation in Gaza
Relatives of a man killed in an Israeli airstrike react Monday in Gaza City. (Khalil Hamra/AP)
The crisis in the Middle East continues to escalate. Over the past few days, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have destroyed multiple buildings, including one that housed international media. Miriam Berger reports that at least 200 Palestinians have died, including dozens of children. 

President Biden and his aides have spent recent days trying to tamp down the eruption of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip. But as White House reporter Anne Gearan explains, the administration has declined to join calls for Israel to temper its response. 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Devastation in Gaza

No end in sight as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters a second week. And, how will the Biden White House respond to the intensifying crisis?
Devastation in Gaza
Relatives of a man killed in an Israeli airstrike react Monday in Gaza City. (Khalil Hamra/AP)
The crisis in the Middle East continues to escalate. Over the past few days, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have destroyed multiple buildings, including one that housed international media. Miriam Berger reports that at least 200 Palestinians have died, including dozens of children. 

President Biden and his aides have spent recent days trying to tamp down the eruption of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip. But as White House reporter Anne Gearan explains, the administration has declined to join calls for Israel to temper its response. 
Previous Episode
The great unmasking?
How to interpret the latest mask-wearing guidance from the CDC. And, what the wave of election laws across the U.S. means for voter access.
Friday, May 14, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.