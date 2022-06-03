Facebook
"Dirty Dancing" to "Knocked Up": Abortion in the movies
“Dirty Dancing” to “Knocked Up”: Abortion in the movies

How abortion in the movies changed the way Americans think about reproductive rights. And a dispatch from Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee celebrations in London.

Friday, June 3, 2022
“Dirty Dancing” to “Knocked Up”: Abortion in the movies
“Dirty Dancing” to “Knocked Up”: Abortion in the moviesKatherine Heigl and Leslie Mann in 2007’s “Knocked Up.” (Suzanne Hanover/Universal Pictures//Kobal/Shutterstock)

As we wait to hear how the Supreme Court rules on abortion access in America, we've been reflecting on what has and hasn't change since Roe. v Wade was decided almost 50 years ago. Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post's film critic, looked at how the film industry has portrayed abortion since the landmark ruling in 1973. After watching movies like "Dirty Dancing," "Juno," "Knocked Up" and "Obvious Child," Hornaday says she noticed a "strange evolution," in how Hollywood's depiction of abortion has changed over time.


This week marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are taking place all across England. Karla Adams, a correspondent based in London, reports on what this anniversary signifies for the future of the British monarchy. 

As we wait to hear how the Supreme Court rules on abortion access in America, we’ve been reflecting on what has and hasn’t change since Roe. v Wade was decided almost 50 years ago. Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post’s film critic, looked at how the film industry has portrayed abortion since the landmark ruling in 1973. After watching movies like “Dirty Dancing,” “Juno,” “Knocked Up” and “Obvious Child,” Hornaday says she noticed a “strange evolution,” in how Hollywood’s depiction of abortion has changed over time.


This week marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are taking place all across England. Karla Adams, a correspondent based in London, reports on what this anniversary signifies for the future of the British monarchy. 

