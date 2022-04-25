Disney vs. DeSantis

Facebook
What the battle between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney World says about what Republicans are willing to do to win the culture wars. And, how the end of the federal public transit mask mandate will affect vulnerable people who use buses and trains.

Monday, April 25, 2022
Walt Disney World. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been publicly feuding with Disney over a controversial law that limits what teachers can say to kids about gender and sexual orientation. Reporter Hannah Sampson explains how the state’s Republican-led legislature has responded and why the fight is another example of the GOP trying to use the culture wars to its political advantage. 


When a Florida judge ended the federal transit mask mandate last week, there was a lot of focus on how it would affect air travel. But the end of the mandate also affects public transit such as subways and buses, leaving many people who have no transportation alternatives facing a puzzle. Katie Shepherd reports on what ending the mask requirement on public transit means for the medically vulnerable. 

