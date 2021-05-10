Displacement in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian man is detained by undercover Israeli security personnel just outside Jerusalem's Old City. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)
Violence erupted on Jerusalem Day, leaving at least 300 Palestinians injured. Jerusalem bureau chief Steve Hendrix reports on the escalating violence.
April’s job numbers showed a dip in hiring. Economics correspondent Heather Long reports that the drop does not indicate a labor shortage, but a great reassessment of work in America.
Education reporter Hannah Natanson reports on a rural Virginia high school that crossed state lines to hold a pandemic prom to remember.
Post Reports has been nominated for a Peabody Award for the episode “The Life of George Floyd.” To see the full list of Peabody nominees, click here.
Previous Episode
How civilian oversight is undermined by politicians and police. And how economic inequality has worsened the pandemic in Venezuela.
Friday, May 7, 2021