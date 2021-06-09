‘Do not come.’

Vice President Harris speaks at a news conference in Guatemala City on June 7. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
In her first international trip as vice president, Kamala D. Harris attempted to thread a delicate needle on immigration: remaining stern on border crossings while offering incentives to would-be migrants to remain in Central America. Reporter Nick Miroff examines Harris’s two-day tour through Guatemala and Mexico and how the visit aimed to address the root causes of mass migration.
What are the wealthiest Americans paying in income taxes? According to Post finance reporter Todd Frankel, a new report from ProPublica reveals a startling answer - and breathes new life into calls for a wealth tax.
Retail reporter Abha Bhattarai and Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith explore the pandemic popularity boost experienced by everyone’s favorite ugly shoe: Crocs.
Tuesday, June 8, 2021