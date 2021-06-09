‘Do not come.’

Vice President Harris delivers a blunt warning against crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. How the tax returns of the richest Americans are spurring talk of a wealth tax. And, the renewed popularity of Crocs during the pandemic.
‘Do not come.’
Vice President Harris speaks at a news conference in Guatemala City on June 7. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
In her first international trip as vice president, Kamala D. Harris attempted to thread a delicate needle on immigration: remaining stern on border crossings while offering incentives to would-be migrants to remain in Central America. Reporter Nick Miroff examines Harris’s two-day tour through Guatemala and Mexico and how the visit aimed to address the root causes of mass migration. 

What are the wealthiest Americans paying in income taxes? According to Post finance reporter Todd Frankel, a new report from ProPublica reveals a startling answer - and breathes new life into calls for a wealth tax. 

Retail reporter Abha Bhattarai and Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith explore the pandemic popularity boost experienced by everyone’s favorite ugly shoe: Crocs.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

‘Do not come.’

Vice President Harris delivers a blunt warning against crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. How the tax returns of the richest Americans are spurring talk of a wealth tax. And, the renewed popularity of Crocs during the pandemic.
‘Do not come.’
Vice President Harris speaks at a news conference in Guatemala City on June 7. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
In her first international trip as vice president, Kamala D. Harris attempted to thread a delicate needle on immigration: remaining stern on border crossings while offering incentives to would-be migrants to remain in Central America. Reporter Nick Miroff examines Harris’s two-day tour through Guatemala and Mexico and how the visit aimed to address the root causes of mass migration. 

What are the wealthiest Americans paying in income taxes? According to Post finance reporter Todd Frankel, a new report from ProPublica reveals a startling answer - and breathes new life into calls for a wealth tax. 

Retail reporter Abha Bhattarai and Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith explore the pandemic popularity boost experienced by everyone’s favorite ugly shoe: Crocs.
Previous Episode
Reclaiming stolen bitcoin
The Justice Department strikes back against hackers who carried out a lucrative ransomware attack last month. And what President Biden hopes to get out of his meeting with the Group of Seven.
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.