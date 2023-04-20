Does Disney have a Star Wars problem?

Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars show “The Mandalorian,” on Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

When Disney bought Star Wars and Marvel for a total $8.05 billion, it made a big bet that audiences would consistently keep up with the interconnected storylines that span movies, television shows and video games.





But while the franchises remain relatively successful, there are signs that audiences are starting to feel fatigue. Marvel’s most recent film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” was panned, Star Wars fans criticized the most recent trilogy of films, and Disney CEO Bob Iger recently said it may be time for the company to reconsider its investments in the two franchises.





So, is the fatigue real? And are fans still willing to invest so much time in Star Wars and Marvel content?





David Betancourt, who reports on comic book culture for The Post, joins us to explain.





