Does Ron DeSantis stand a chance?

As the 2024 campaign season approaches, an early favorite to clinch the Republican nomination for president, Ron DeSantis, is starting to lose his shine, just as he is about to officially enter the race.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets guests after speaking during the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on April 21 in National Harbor, Md. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The 44-year-old governor of Florida became a national name by defending former president Donald Trump. But now they are in a power struggle. 


DeSantis plans to announce that he is running for president during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Elon Musk Wednesday evening. But the past few months have been challenging for the soon-to-be candidate. Trump has gone on the offensive, attacking DeSantis’s record, and donors are getting nervous. His support of a six-week abortion ban and a feud with Disney are also raising questions about his electability. 


Reporter Hannah Knowles discusses what we know about Gov. Ron DeSantis, his policies and his political strategy as he enters the race to become president.

As the 2024 campaign season approaches, an early favorite to clinch the Republican nomination for president, Ron DeSantis, is starting to lose his shine, just as he is about to officially enter the race.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets guests after speaking during the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on April 21 in National Harbor, Md. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The 44-year-old governor of Florida became a national name by defending former president Donald Trump. But now they are in a power struggle. 


DeSantis plans to announce that he is running for president during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Elon Musk Wednesday evening. But the past few months have been challenging for the soon-to-be candidate. Trump has gone on the offensive, attacking DeSantis’s record, and donors are getting nervous. His support of a six-week abortion ban and a feud with Disney are also raising questions about his electability. 


Reporter Hannah Knowles discusses what we know about Gov. Ron DeSantis, his policies and his political strategy as he enters the race to become president.

