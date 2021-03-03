Don’t mask with Texas

Politics reporter Philip Bump breaks down Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state’s businesses and lift its mask mandate — and why it’s not an opportune time to do it.
White House reporter Seung Min Kim explains why Neera Tanden, President Biden’s controversial pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, withdrew her nomination after facing opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.
The strangely shaped Helix is a distraction, art and architecture critic Phillip Kennicott writes. There’s a lot more to Amazon’s new D.C.-area headquarters than meets the eye.
Generation Z is breaking with binary notions of gender and sexuality. And, how the first season of “The Bachelor” to feature a Black man has only highlighted the show’s racism problem.
