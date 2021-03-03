Don’t mask with Texas

Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows all businesses to open without capacity restrictions. President Biden’s first failed Cabinet nomination. And the building that reminds people of … the poop emoji.
Don’t mask with Texas
Politics reporter Philip Bump breaks down Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state’s businesses and lift its mask mandate — and why it’s not an opportune time to do it. 

White House reporter Seung Min Kim explains why Neera Tanden, President Biden’s controversial pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, withdrew her nomination after facing opposition from both Democrats and Republicans

The strangely shaped Helix is a distraction, art and architecture critic Phillip Kennicott writes. There’s a lot more to Amazon’s new D.C.-area headquarters than meets the eye.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Don’t mask with Texas

Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows all businesses to open without capacity restrictions. President Biden’s first failed Cabinet nomination. And the building that reminds people of … the poop emoji.
Don’t mask with Texas
Politics reporter Philip Bump breaks down Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state’s businesses and lift its mask mandate — and why it’s not an opportune time to do it. 

White House reporter Seung Min Kim explains why Neera Tanden, President Biden’s controversial pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, withdrew her nomination after facing opposition from both Democrats and Republicans

The strangely shaped Helix is a distraction, art and architecture critic Phillip Kennicott writes. There’s a lot more to Amazon’s new D.C.-area headquarters than meets the eye.
Previous Episode
Gen Z leads LGBT shift
Generation Z is breaking with binary notions of gender and sexuality. And, how the first season of “The Bachelor” to feature a Black man has only highlighted the show’s racism problem.
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.