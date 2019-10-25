Doors are closing for Syrian refugees

Kareem Fahim travels with a refugee couple seeking a new life outside of Syria. And Julie Zauzmer on a Republican PAC working to get the Amish population out to vote.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

An underground network for Syrian refugees

The trail through Turkey was once the safest way for refugees to make it out of Syria. But over the past few months, Turkey’s government has tightened border security and deported hundreds of refugees back to Syria.





After Turkey’s offensive against Syrian Kurdish militias this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that millions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey will be resettled into a newly created buffer zone in Syria.





Istanbul bureau chief Kareem Fahim and his colleagues from The Washington Post spent several weeks riding along with an underground network of drivers providing a lifeline for Syrians trying to make the journey to relative safety. At a safe house, he met a couple — Farrah and Besher — crossing Turkey to get to the Aegean coast, and then, one day, Europe.





Farrah told him that, despite the tribulations of the journey, she does not see herself returning to Syria. “Bad schools, bad hospitals, bad war,” she says. “War. This word is enough.”





More on this topic:





The Republican Party’s push to win over a constituency that rarely votes

Pennsylvania is home to more than 75,000 Amish people. When they vote, they tend to vote Republican.





“But they typically don’t vote,” says religion reporter Julie Zauzmer . “It’s not common at all in Amish communities.”





Zauzmer looked into one group trying to change that. Known as Amish PAC, its goal is to garner more votes for President Trump in 2020 in states both the president and Democrats are desperate to win — a goal that Zauzmer says could be a tall order.





More on this topic: