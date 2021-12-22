Facebook
Dr. Wen’s advice for the holidays
Dr. Wen’s advice for the holidays

Omicron is now the most prevalent variant of the coronavirus in the country. But public health expert and emergency physician Leana Wen says that with a three-pronged approach — testing, vaccines and masks — we can still celebrate the holidays.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Dr. Wen’s advice for the holidays
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent six months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus, adjusts his mask before greeting a child in New York's Queens borough. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Once again, America is looking down the barrel of a winter surge of the coronavirus, thanks to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which has been sequencing genomes since the beginning of the pandemic, says that in a week, omicron spread as rapidly as the delta variant did in three months.


But emergency physician Leana Wen says this isn’t a time for despair: “Despite these staggering numbers, I don’t think vaccinated people should have to cancel their plans for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holidays.” Wen joined James Hohmann on his opinion podcast “Please, Go On” to talk about how we can use the tools we’ve developed to keep omicron at bay this holiday season.

The promise of anti-covid pills

How the approval of anti-covid pills from drug companies Pfizer and Merck could impact the course of the pandemic. And the life and legacy of feminist author bell hooks.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The promise of anti-covid pills
