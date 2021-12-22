Dr. Wen’s advice for the holidays

Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent six months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus, adjusts his mask before greeting a child in New York’s Queens borough. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Once again, America is looking down the barrel of a winter surge of the coronavirus, thanks to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which has been sequencing genomes since the beginning of the pandemic, says that in a week, omicron spread as rapidly as the delta variant did in three months.





But emergency physician Leana Wen says this isn’t a time for despair: “Despite these staggering numbers, I don’t think vaccinated people should have to cancel their plans for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holidays.” Wen joined James Hohmann on his opinion podcast “Please, Go On” to talk about how we can use the tools we’ve developed to keep omicron at bay this holiday season.