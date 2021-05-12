Dude, where’s my Uber?

Where have all the Uber and Lyft drivers gone? And, how the pandemic economy is fueling protests and violence in Colombia.
Dude, where’s my Uber?
Travelers in August in a taxi and ride-hailing area at Los Angeles International Airport in August. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Uber and Lyft are facing major driver shortages, leading to long wait times and more-expensive fares. Faiz Siddiqui reports on why this is happening — and what it may mean for the future of these popular ride-hailing apps.

Weeks of protests in Colombia have left dozens dead. South America bureau chief Anthony Faiola explains how the pandemic-ravaged economy has led to massive demonstrations across the country and criticism of Colombian police over the use of force. 
