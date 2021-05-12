Dude, where’s my Uber?

Travelers in August in a taxi and ride-hailing area at Los Angeles International Airport in August. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Uber and Lyft are facing major driver shortages, leading to long wait times and more-expensive fares. Faiz Siddiqui reports on why this is happening — and what it may mean for the future of these popular ride-hailing apps.
Weeks of protests in Colombia have left dozens dead. South America bureau chief Anthony Faiola explains how the pandemic-ravaged economy has led to massive demonstrations across the country and criticism of Colombian police over the use of force.
Previous Episode
Liz Cheney’s losing battle with the Republican Party. And, the athletes living with covid for the long haul.
Tuesday, May 11, 2021