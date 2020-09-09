E. Jean Carroll v. the United States?

The Justice Department seeks to intervene in a defamation case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who accused President Trump of raping her decades ago. Unemployed Americans say they won’t forget inaction by Congress. Plus, the future of karaoke.
Reporter Matt Zapotosky on the Justice Department’s case for defending the president in a year-old defamation suit

People hurting financially in the U.S. say they won’t forget Congress’s lack of action during the pandemic, according to economics correspondent Heather Long.

Nightlife reporter Fritz Hahn says singing in public isn’t the safest thing to do during a pandemic. But karaoke superfans are eager for the fun to return.
