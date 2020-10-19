Election 2020: Lawyers vs. more lawyers

People are voting early across the country, but courts are facing an unprecedented number of election cases. Martine Powers and Post Reports producer Reena Flowers explore the variouselection cases before the court, the lawyering-up by both parties, and how that can play a role in the election and people’s ability to vote.
Mike Hacham is a 27-year-old businessman in Detroit. Hacham, who is Muslim, says he plans to cast his vote for Trump for a second time despite the president’s anti-Muslim rhetoric. “Anything that hurts my people, I'm totally against,” he tells “Post Reports” producer Linah Mohammad. “But also, we cannot just judge a person on that aspect.”
We all know about the death of George Floyd. But what about his life? On this special episode of “Post Reports,” we tell the story of Floyd’s family, his upbringing and how racism hobbled his ambition — a story reflecting the lives of so many Americans.
