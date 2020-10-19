Election 2020: Lawyers vs. more lawyers

There are just over two weeks until Nov. 3. Election-related lawsuits are flooding the courts, but the army of lawyers filing cases shows little sign of stopping. And a conversation with a pro-Trump Muslim voter.
People are voting early across the country, but courts are facing an unprecedented number of election cases. Martine Powers and Post Reports producer Reena Flowers explore the variouselection cases before the court, the lawyering-up by both parties, and how that can play a role in the election and people’s ability to vote. 

Mike Hacham is a 27-year-old businessman in Detroit. Hacham, who is Muslim, says he plans to cast his vote for Trump for a second time despite the president’s anti-Muslim rhetoric. “Anything that hurts my people, I'm totally against,” he tells “Post Reports” producer Linah Mohammad. “But also, we cannot just judge a person on that aspect.” 
