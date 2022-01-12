Facebook
Empty shelves, fewer babies: How the pandemic is leading to less
Empty shelves, fewer babies: How the pandemic is leading to less

Today on Post Reports: Why you're seeing empty shelves at the grocery store — again. Plus, the sharp decline in the U.S. birthrate nine months after the pandemic began.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Empty shelves, fewer babies: How the pandemic is leading to less
A near-empty display case at a Giant grocery store in D.C. on Jan. 9. (Sarah Silbiger/Reuters)

A lot of people have been getting "March 2020 vibes" at the grocery store lately: Empty shelves, basic necessities missing and big price increases on certain foods. Reporter Laura Reiley explains there are several factors at play, including the omicron surge, supply chain woes and winter weather.


"Uncertainty is not good for fertility." That's what demographics reporter Tara Bahrampour heard from Phillip Levine, a professor of economics at Wellesley College and co-author of a recent report on the "baby bust" nine months after the pandemic began. That's also what she heard from people about their decisions to delay or reconsider having a child. We talk about the many reasons for this trend, from the logistical to the philosophical.

Today on Post Reports: Why you’re seeing empty shelves at the grocery store — again. Plus, the sharp decline in the U.S. birthrate nine months after the pandemic began.

Empty shelves, fewer babies: How the pandemic is leading to less
