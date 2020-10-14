Everyone wants a stimulus deal. So why isn’t there one?

Why we still don’t have a second pandemic relief bill. What the funding holdup means for schools. And how rushing this year’s census could shape our democracy for years to come.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has announced that the Senate will take up a narrow economic relief bill when it returns to session next week — one that Democrats will probably block. White House economics reporter Jeff Stein reports on the content of the stimulus bill.

As talks sour over the economic recovery package, public schools are once again bracing to lose out on tens of billions of dollars of federal aid — money they say they desperately need to reopen as they face mounting costs and shrinking budgets. “We saw a ton of rhetoric, particularly from the Trump administration, about how important it was to reopen schools in order to restart the economy,” says education reporter Moriah Balingit. “There has not been money that has followed that rhetoric.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to stop the 2020 Census count early, putting an end to the contentious legal battle over the once-in-a-decade household count. Courts reporter Robert Barnes explains the vast implications of an undercount.

As the general election draws nearer, millions of people are figuring out how to vote for the first time or vote by mail for the first time. And the rules are changing fast, as states figure out how to adjust to the pandemic. 

The Post is partnering with ProPublica this fall to report on the problems voters are running into as they cast their ballots ahead of Nov. 3. And if you’re having trouble voting this year, we want to hear from you — about anything from long lines or harassment at the polls, to voter ID confusion and inaccurate ballots. These concerns are really important to voice.

To share your experience, message our tip line by texting VOTE to 81380 or fill out this form by ProPublica

