Fall’s here. So is a rise in coronavirus cases.

The United States reached a grim milestone: 200,000 deaths from covid-19. Health reporter Lenny Bernstein says that young people are behind the spike in cases — and with the temperature dropping, it will probably get even worse.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has injected uncertainty over voter rights ahead of the election. “Even before her death we saw several lawsuits from various states ending up at the Supreme Court over how voters are going to cast their ballots,” courts reporter Ann Marimow says, “so the question is: What happens as more of those reach the high court?”
In Kenya, small-town singers are hoping to make it big with songs about the pandemic. “We’re talking about songs that you can dance to, songs that you can’t help but dance to,” says Nairobi bureau chief Max Bearak.
Previous Episode
The political battle brewing over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, and the future of the Supreme Court. And, remembering the life and legacy of “the notorious RBG.”
Monday, September 21, 2020