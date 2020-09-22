Fall’s here. So is a rise in coronavirus cases.

Temperatures are dropping, and that could mean a spike in coronavirus cases. How a Supreme Court vacancy — or replacement — could have an impact on the presidential election. And, pandemic-inspired music you can dance to.
The United States reached a grim milestone: 200,000 deaths from covid-19. Health reporter Lenny Bernstein says that young people are behind the spike in cases — and with the temperature dropping, it will probably get even worse.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has injected uncertainty over voter rights ahead of the election. “Even before her death we saw several lawsuits from various states ending up at the Supreme Court over how voters are going to cast their ballots,” courts reporter Ann Marimow says, “so the question is: What happens as more of those reach the high court?”

In Kenya, small-town singers are hoping to make it big with songs about the pandemic. “We’re talking about songs that you can dance to, songs that you can’t help but dance to,” says Nairobi bureau chief Max Bearak. 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Fall’s here. So is a rise in coronavirus cases.

Temperatures are dropping, and that could mean a spike in coronavirus cases. How a Supreme Court vacancy — or replacement — could have an impact on the presidential election. And, pandemic-inspired music you can dance to.
The United States reached a grim milestone: 200,000 deaths from covid-19. Health reporter Lenny Bernstein says that young people are behind the spike in cases — and with the temperature dropping, it will probably get even worse.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has injected uncertainty over voter rights ahead of the election. “Even before her death we saw several lawsuits from various states ending up at the Supreme Court over how voters are going to cast their ballots,” courts reporter Ann Marimow says, “so the question is: What happens as more of those reach the high court?”

In Kenya, small-town singers are hoping to make it big with songs about the pandemic. “We’re talking about songs that you can dance to, songs that you can’t help but dance to,” says Nairobi bureau chief Max Bearak. 
Previous Episode
America after RBG
The political battle brewing over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, and the future of the Supreme Court. And, remembering the life and legacy of “the notorious RBG.”
Monday, September 21, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.