Fashion in the age of climate change

How to be a more conscientious clothing consumer

The sustainability puzzle affects every corner of the fashion industry. Its global production chain pollutes the environment. Its factories often abuse an overwhelmingly female workforce. Its brands encourage a ceaseless cycle of replacement and replenishment, built to goad you into wanting and needing more.





In this world, then, is there a way to consume sustainably?





“The question of trying to make the absolutely perfect decision when it comes to clothes purchases is really fraught,” Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan says. “There’s so many things to consider that I’m honestly not sure that it’s really possible to buy perfectly.”





A day-long journey into female friendship, pickled citrus and William Shatner

Louisa May Alcott published “Little Women,” her seminal novel about four sisters living in Civil War-era Massachusetts more than 150 years ago.





Numerous adaptations later, reporter Caitlin Gibson and columnist Monica Hesse decided to pregame seeing the latest entry in the female-bonding and coming-of-age canon – adapted and directed by Greta Gerwig – by watching all of the film renditions in one sitting.





