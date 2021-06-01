Fauci’s inbox

What we can learn from Fauci’s emails. Why tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. And, the joyous sounds of Americans reuniting.

The Post recently obtained 866 pages of Anthony Fauci’s emails from March and April of 2020. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta report on the correspondence behind some of the most frantic days of the coronavirus crisis.





Naomi Osaka is the second-ranked tennis player in the world. On Sunday, after a back-and-forth about whether she would be required to speak with the media at the French Open, she withdrew from the tournament. Sports reporter Ben Strauss says the episode raises questions about athletes' mental health and the utility of sports journalism.



