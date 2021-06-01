Fauci’s inbox

What we can learn from Fauci’s emails. Why tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. And, the joyous sounds of Americans reuniting.
Fauci’s inbox
The Post recently obtained 866 pages of Anthony Fauci’s emails from March and April of 2020. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta report on the correspondence behind some of the most frantic days of the coronavirus crisis.

Naomi Osaka is the second-ranked tennis player in the world. On Sunday, after a back-and-forth about whether she would be required to speak with the media at the French Open, she withdrew from the tournament. Sports reporter Ben Strauss says the episode raises questions about athletes' mental health and the utility of sports journalism.

For more than a year, families and friends have been kept apart because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as more and more people get vaccinated, loved ones are finally reuniting
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Fauci’s inbox

What we can learn from Fauci’s emails. Why tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. And, the joyous sounds of Americans reuniting.
Fauci’s inbox
The Post recently obtained 866 pages of Anthony Fauci’s emails from March and April of 2020. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta report on the correspondence behind some of the most frantic days of the coronavirus crisis.

Naomi Osaka is the second-ranked tennis player in the world. On Sunday, after a back-and-forth about whether she would be required to speak with the media at the French Open, she withdrew from the tournament. Sports reporter Ben Strauss says the episode raises questions about athletes' mental health and the utility of sports journalism.

For more than a year, families and friends have been kept apart because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as more and more people get vaccinated, loved ones are finally reuniting
Previous Episode
On cicada time
Love them or loathe them, the cicadas of Brood X are here. One Washington Post editor recalls his first taste of the bug. A Smithsonian entomologist demystifies the science of Brood X. And a biologist takes us on a journey through cicadas’ deep past.
Friday, May 28, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.