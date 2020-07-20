Federal agents storm Portland
Why federal tactical units have been deployed to Portland, Ore.— over police brutality protests. And, the legacy of John Lewis.
Federal officials ignore city officials’ calls to leave Portland as clashes with protestors continue.
Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis died on Friday. Jonathan Capehart remembers the life and legacy of one of the original freedom fighters.
