Fighting environmental racism

A historical marker in Warren County, N.C., where protests in 1982 sparked an environmental-justice movement in the United States. (Brady Dennis/The Washington Post)
"I can't breathe" were George Floyd's dying words under a White police officer's knee. They eerily echo what Black, Latino, Native American and other non-White environmental-justice activists have said for decades about choking pollution in their communities. Darryl Fears reports on how a protest in a North Carolina farming town sparked a national movement.
Thursday, April 22, 2021