Finally, kids pay off

A new tax benefit aims to cut U.S. child poverty in half — if it can reach the parents who need it most. And what happens when the world’s fourth-richest person gets a divorce.
Finally, kids pay off
(Ted S. Warren/AP)
Democrats passed a new child tax credit that they hope will cut U.S. child poverty in half. Millions of parents will start getting money as soon as July. But will it reach the families most in need? White House economics writer Jeff Stein reports.

After 27 years of marriage and philanthropic partnership, Bill and Melinda Gates are calling it quits. For tech reporter Jay Greene, it’s a moment to reexamine Bill Gates’s image.
