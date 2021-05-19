Finally, kids pay off

(Ted S. Warren/AP)
Democrats passed a new child tax credit that they hope will cut U.S. child poverty in half. Millions of parents will start getting money as soon as July. But will it reach the families most in need? White House economics writer Jeff Stein reports.
After 27 years of marriage and philanthropic partnership, Bill and Melinda Gates are calling it quits. For tech reporter Jay Greene, it’s a moment to reexamine Bill Gates’s image.
What we know about the investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz. And a covid-stricken New Delhi family’s harrowing 12-day ordeal.
Tuesday, May 18, 2021