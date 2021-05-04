For India, no end to pandemic in sight

India continues to set world records as it faces the worst surge in cases since the start of the pandemic. And, how two decades of war have reshaped Kabul.
For India, no end to pandemic in sight
A relative of a covid-19 victim at a cremation site in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Tauseef Mustafa/ AFP/Getty Images)
Coronavirus cases are surging across India, leading to mass cremations and a scramble for vaccine. Joanna Slater reports on the crisis.

As U.S. troops formally withdraw from Afghanistan, Philip Kennicott and photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli look at how two decades of conflict have reshaped Kabul.
