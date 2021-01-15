Four hours of insurrection

Viewed through a door’s broken glass, National Guard soldiers line up outside the U.S. Capitol. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The four-hour insurrection: How a mob of Trump supporters tried to disrupt American democracy.
Reporters Rebecca Tan, Marissa J. Lang, Rhonda Colvin, and photojournalist Bill O’Leary were all witnesses to the violence on Jan. 6. They share their harrowing accounts of what it was like, inside and outside of the Capitol.
Reporter Peter Hermann explains how battered D.C. police made a stand against the Capitol mob.
And reporter Carol D. Leonnig chronicles the experience of outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who told her that House and Senate security officials hamstrung his efforts to call in the National Guard.
Thursday, January 14, 2021