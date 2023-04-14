Fox News on trial

Ahead of opening arguments Monday, we unpack the Dominion defamation case against Fox News, and what the outcome could mean for the future of the media and democracy.
Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company, says Fox News defamed the company in 2020 after the TV network aired numerous false claims that Dominion’s voting machines created voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. Now Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion.
Opening arguments begin on Monday in Wilmington, Del. Media reporter Elahe Izadi explains what’s expected to happen at the trial and what’s at stake for the future of the media and democracy.
The “Post Reports” team has two pieces of exciting news to share. First, we’ve been nominated for four Webby Awards, including best hosts. If you like the show, please consider voting for us! You can learn more about the Webby Awards and vote for our show here.
