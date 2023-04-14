Fox News on trial

Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company, says Fox News defamed the company in 2020 after the TV network aired numerous false claims that Dominion’s voting machines created voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. Now Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion.





Opening arguments begin on Monday in Wilmington, Del. Media reporter Elahe Izadi explains what’s expected to happen at the trial and what’s at stake for the future of the media and democracy.

