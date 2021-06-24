Free Britney?

On Wednesday, Britney Spears made a rare statement on her own behalf to a Los Angeles court requesting that the conservatorship that has taken her finances and lifestyle out of her own control for more than a decade be terminated. Ashley Fetters on Spears’s fight for freedom.
Can an experimental brain surgery help treat substance use disorders? Lenny Bernstein reports on the deep brain stimulation that surgeons are using to battle addiction.
Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, ceased operations this week after the government froze its assets and arrested top editors. Shibhani Mahtani on China’s move to close the free press.
