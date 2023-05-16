Fresh havoc from the Discord leaks

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private mercenary group, makes a statement as he stands next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in a still image taken from video released May 5. (Press service of "Concord"/Reuters)

While fighting for Russia in occupied Ukraine, the Wagner Group has taken heavy losses in the devastated city of Bakhmut. According to U.S. intelligence leaked on Discord, the mercenary army’s head, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, appeared to offer Ukrainian intelligence a deal: Withdraw from Bakhmut and we’ll tell you the position of Russian forces.





National security reporter Shane Harris explains how the leaks have affected the Ukraine war, and he brings us his latest reporting on Jack Teixeira, the accused leaker, and his disturbing behavior, both on and offline.