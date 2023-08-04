Friendship: It’s good for your health

On this encore episode of “Post Reports,” we rethink our friendships. Research shows that strong friendships are essential to a healthy life.
Have you ever neglected your friendships for romantic love? It may be time to rethink your priorities.
A growing body of research shows that friends are essential to a healthy life. Cultivating strong friendships may be just as important for our well-being as healthy eating habits or a good night’s sleep. Platonic love may even be more important than romantic love.
People with strong friendships tend to have better mental health, and there may be benefits to our physical health, as well. Large social networks lower our risk of premature death more than exercise or dieting alone, research found.
On this encore episode of “Post Reports,” Teddy Amenabar reports for the Well+Being section at The Washington Post and walks us through these findings and offers advice for how to maintain our friendships.
