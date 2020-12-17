From Russia, with malware

The U.S. government spent billions on a system for detecting hacks. The Russians outsmarted it, as national security reporter Ellen Nakashima explains.
Some of America’s biggest companies have made a killing off the pandemic. But their record profits haven’t stopped them from laying off thousands of people, says corporate accountability reporter Doug MacMillan.
How do home tests for coronavirus work? Health and science reporter William Wan explains.
How members of Congress vote to enrich themselves. Why Biden is pursuing an unconventional pick for defense secretary. And what happened when The Post’s food critic got covid-19.
Wednesday, December 16, 2020