Gabby Petito, and the victims left out of headlines

How Gabby Petito case galvanized sleuths across the Internet. And, how her disappearance and death highlight media failures in covering cases about missing women of color.
Gabby Petito, and the victims left out of headlines
A body-camera image shows Gabrielle Petito speaking with police in Utah who responded to an altercation between Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Moab City Police Department/AFP/Getty Images)
Washington Post “Tik Tok Guy” Dave Jorgenson explains the Internet’s fascination with Gabby Petito’s disappearance and how the online attention has magnified the media coverage of her case. 

Plus, how the groundswell of news coverage has people wondering: What about other people who have gone missing —  especially marginalized people and people of color? investigative reporter Connie Walker, host of “Stolen: The Search for Jermain” and other crime podcasts, explains the black hole of coverage when Indigenous people disappear. 
Previous Episode
Hooked on a ceiling
Deadlines are looming large for Congress. If policymakers fail to act, the United States could face unprecedented economic catastrophe.
Thursday, September 23, 2021
