Georgia on our minds

Our host Martine Powers and producer Ted Muldoon bring us today’s dispatch from Georgia about these two runoff races, the history that led up to them and the ways that real and perceived voter suppression have collided in this one remarkable political moment.
The Post’s political reporter Cleve Wootson has been reporting on the runoffs from Georgia for more than a month -- including looking at the massive amount of money and attention on the races. Records show Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock each raised more than $100 million in two months.
President Trump has been blasting Georgia’s election system. Many Republicans plan to vote in the Senate runoffs anyway.
In Georgia Senate runoffs, the focus — and the fire — is on Raphael Warnock.
Tuesday, December 29, 2020