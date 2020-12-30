Georgia on our minds

The balance of power in Washington all hinges on two Senate runoffs in Georgia. Today, we explore the forces behind this remarkable political moment and what’s at stake for the people who hold the country’s future in their hands.
Our host Martine Powers and producer Ted Muldoon bring us today’s dispatch from Georgia about these two runoff races, the history that led up to them and the ways that real and perceived voter suppression have collided in this one remarkable political moment.

The Post’s political reporter Cleve Wootson has been reporting on the runoffs from Georgia for more than a month -- including looking at the massive amount of money and attention on the races. Records show Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock each raised more than $100 million in two months.

President Trump has been blasting Georgia’s election system. Many Republicans plan to vote in the Senate runoffs anyway.


