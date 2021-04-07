Georgia’s tug-of-war on voting

Understanding Georgia’s controversial new voting law. And, how to tell if it’s allergies … or covid.
Georgia’s tug-of-war on voting
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference about Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the league's objection to a new Georgia voting law. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Georgia just passed a new voting law. Amy Gardner reports on the background of the controversial law and what actually ended up in it. 

As spring reaches full bloom, some allergy sufferers are wondering: Are their stuffy noses and itchy eyes actually symptoms of the coronavirus? Wellness reporter Allyson Chiu allays those fears and answers other reader questions about allergies and vaccines.
Previous Episode
Could the economy get … too good?
Why some prominent economists and Republican lawmakers are worried the economy might recover too quickly. And, what it’s like to be a teenager while lawmakers debate your right to exist.
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
