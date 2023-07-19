Get ready for a historic World Cup
Get ready for a historic World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20. Get up to speed on why this is a historic tournament in women’s soccer.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Get ready for a historic World Cup
The United States team celebrates a win against Wales during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose on July 9. (Josie Lepe/AP)

We’re doing something a little different today. Our resident sports experts are taking over the mics. Join sports columnists Candace Buckner and Sally Jenkins as they prepare us for the women’s World Cup with The Post’s soccer reporter Steven Goff. 


They’ll discuss the players and teams to watch out for and if the U.S. women's national team can pull off the tournament hat trick – winning a third World Cup in a row. Also, they dig into how the sport has changed since the U.S. Soccer equal-pay settlement in 2022 and what this means for other countries fighting for equity.


All this ahead of the U.S. women’s first game on July 21 at 9 p.m.

We’re doing something a little different today. Our resident sports experts are taking over the mics. Join sports columnists Candace Buckner and Sally Jenkins as they prepare us for the women’s World Cup with The Post’s soccer reporter Steven Goff. 


They’ll discuss the players and teams to watch out for and if the U.S. women's national team can pull off the tournament hat trick – winning a third World Cup in a row. Also, they dig into how the sport has changed since the U.S. Soccer equal-pay settlement in 2022 and what this means for other countries fighting for equity.


All this ahead of the U.S. women’s first game on July 21 at 9 p.m.

