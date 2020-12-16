Get rich or vote trying

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia aren’t alone in drawing scrutiny over their stock portfolios. Chris Ingraham dives into new research showing that lawmakers with stock holdings vote in ways that juice their portfolios.
Dan Lamothe explains the controversy surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Defense Department – and why recently retired military leaders are typically frowned upon for the job.
When food critic Tim Carman first fell ill with covid-19 earlier this year, he feared a loss of taste and smell. But, as Carman writes, it turned out to be much worse.
Meet Sandra Lindsay, the first person to get a coronavirus vaccine in the United States. And a closer look at President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken.
Tuesday, December 15, 2020