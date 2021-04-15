Getting Putin’s attention

The United States imposes sweeping new sanctions against Russia. And, how former Trump allies are faring in the private job market.
Getting Putin’s attention
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society on Wednesday in Moscow. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin pool photo/AP)
On Thursday, the Biden administration imposed the first significant sanctions to target the Russian economy in several years. Shane Harris reports on the administration’s effort to punish the Kremlin for a cyberespionage campaign against the United States, and for its attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election. 

Former Trump administration officials are struggling to find private sector jobs. Tory Newmyer reports on the former president’s allies who may be paying the price for aligning themselves with a leader mired in controversy. 
