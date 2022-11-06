Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For now
Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For now

For many of us here in the U.S., today marks the end of Daylight Saving Time - the day when we “fall back” an hour to Standard Time. But changing the clocks is divisive - and in Congress there’s even a stalled effort to stop it.

Sunday, November 6, 2022
Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For now
Loading...
Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For nowIan Roders fastens the hands to a clock at Electric Time Company in Medfield, Mass., on Tuesday. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Earlier this year, our colleague health reporter Dan Diamond took a break from covering covid to report on something a bit sunnier: the push in Congress to stay on Daylight Saving Time forever.


We aired an episode in March about it on Post Reports, and today, we have an update about that legislative effort. We’re re-airing that original episode, along with the latest news about Daylight Saving Time - and why we may be stuck changing our clocks, at least for now. 


Also check out our map on how permanent daylight saving time would change sunrise and sunset times.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For now
Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For now

For many of us here in the U.S., today marks the end of Daylight Saving Time - the day when we “fall back” an hour to Standard Time. But changing the clocks is divisive - and in Congress there’s even a stalled effort to stop it.

Sunday, November 6, 2022
Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For now
Loading...
Goodbye Daylight Saving Time… For nowIan Roders fastens the hands to a clock at Electric Time Company in Medfield, Mass., on Tuesday. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Earlier this year, our colleague health reporter Dan Diamond took a break from covering covid to report on something a bit sunnier: the push in Congress to stay on Daylight Saving Time forever.


We aired an episode in March about it on Post Reports, and today, we have an update about that legislative effort. We’re re-airing that original episode, along with the latest news about Daylight Saving Time - and why we may be stuck changing our clocks, at least for now. 


Also check out our map on how permanent daylight saving time would change sunrise and sunset times.

Previous Episode
An election to upend elections

Today on Post Reports, we look at how voting is going across the country, what to expect on Tuesday, and what the results of the midterm election could mean for how future elections are run.

Friday, November 4, 2022
An election to upend elections
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel