Gun violence in a pandemic

Conrad Wright leaves flowers Tuesday at the site of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo.. (Alyson McClaran/Reuters)
On Monday afternoon, a man walked into a Boulder, Colo., grocery store and started shooting. Ten people were killed, including a responding police officer. Reporter John Woodrow Cox lays out what we know about the second mass shooting in a week and addresses the misconception that gun violence has stalled during the pandemic.
After AstraZeneca announced that trials determined the vaccine it produced with Oxford University was 79 percent effective, an independent panel appointed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health said the study used outdated and misleading data. William Booth reports on the latest setbacks for the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company.
Monday, March 22, 2021