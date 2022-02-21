Happy Presidents’ Day! Or … not?

The likenesses of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are carved into Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Americans are grappling with the complex legacies of former presidents.





In just the past few weeks, a Theodore Roosevelt statue came down in New York City and a high school in New Jersey named after Woodrow Wilson officially decided to drop the president’s name.





Today’s episode is hosted by Lilian Cunningham and looks to students, teachers and presidential historians to illuminate what has – and hasn’t – changed about how the presidency is taught in the classroom.





We’re joined by Professors Barbara Perry of the University of Virginia and Julian Zelizer of Princeton University; Clint Smith, author of “How the Word is Passed”; and the AP government and politics class of teacher Michael Martirone.





