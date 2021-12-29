Hasan Minhaj’s diasporic comedy

Today on Post Reports, we talk to Hasan Minhaj about how he uses comedy to “make people’s world bigger.”
Hasan Minhaj has worked as a comedian for 17 years. You might know him from “The Daily Show,” the 2017 White House correspondents’ dinner, or his Netflix show, “Patriot Act.”
On today’s episode of Post Reports, producer Linah Mohammad talks to Minhaj about representation in film and television, their relationship to Islam and what it means to be a diasporic voice in the comedy world.
