Hasan Minhaj’s diasporic comedy
Hasan Minhaj's diasporic comedy

Today on Post Reports, we talk to Hasan Minhaj about how he uses comedy to “make people’s world bigger.”

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Hasan Minhaj’s diasporic comedy
Hasan Minhaj performs onstage during the 13th annual Stand up for Heroes event in New York. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Hasan Minhaj has worked as a comedian for 17 years. You might know him from “The Daily Show,” the 2017 White House correspondents’ dinner, or his Netflix show, “Patriot Act.” 


On today’s episode of Post Reports, producer Linah Mohammad talks to Minhaj about representation in film and television, their relationship to Islam and what it means to be a diasporic voice in the comedy world.

J. Smith-Cameron on 'Succession'

Today on “Post Reports,” we talk to one of the people who brought us joy during a dark year: the actor J. Smith-Cameron. We cover her role as Gerri on “Succession” and how it feels to become a sex symbol in her 60s.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
J. Smith-Cameron on ‘Succession’
