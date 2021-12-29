Hasan Minhaj’s diasporic comedy

Hasan Minhaj performs onstage during the 13th annual Stand up for Heroes event in New York. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Hasan Minhaj has worked as a comedian for 17 years. You might know him from “The Daily Show,” the 2017 White House correspondents’ dinner, or his Netflix show, “Patriot Act.”





On today’s episode of Post Reports, producer Linah Mohammad talks to Minhaj about representation in film and television, their relationship to Islam and what it means to be a diasporic voice in the comedy world.