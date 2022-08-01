Facebook
He voted to impeach Trump. Did it kill his career?
He voted to impeach Trump. Did it kill his career?

Rep. Peter Meijer was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, but back in his district, a renegade right-wing base on the rise hopes to punish him for his vote.

Monday, August 1, 2022
He voted to impeach Trump. Did it kill his career?
Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) speaks during a veterans roundtable in August 2021 in D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Less than two weeks after arriving in Congress, one of Republican Rep. Peter Meijer’s first votes was to impeach former president Donald Trump after the events of January 6, 2021. 


Now, Meijer is fighting for his seat back home in his western Michigan district where supporters of the former president have mobilized in staunch opposition to the congressman. And despite bucking his party to stand with Democrats in impeaching Trump, Democrats trying to flip his seat blue have interfered in the primary to boost his opponent in the hopes of facing an easier opponent in the fall. 


Today on Post Reports, politics producer Arjun Singh takes us to western Michigan to understand the stakes of this Republican primary and explore just how strong Meijer’s opposition really is. 


