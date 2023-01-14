Help! My family is royally messed up!
Help! My family is royally messed up!

Today, Post advice columnist Carolyn Hax offers some guidance to the splintered British royal family.

Saturday, January 14, 2023
Help! My family is royally messed up!
Loading...
Help! My family is royally messed up!Copies of Prince Harry’s new book, "Spare," are displayed at a bookstore in Freeport, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Lately, there’s been a lot of news about the British royal family. There’s a Netflix documentary series about Harry and Meghan, and this week Harry released his new memoir, “Spare.” Both are packed with surprisingly intimate details about the lives of the former royals, including Harry taking magic mushrooms at a celebrity party as well as intentional palace leaks to the tabloids. From the outside, it seems like the royals have a lot of work to do to rebuild their relationships.


That’s where Post columnist Carolyn Hax comes in. 


In today’s episode, Carolyn gives advice about a few key scenarios that are all about the royal family but could easily be relevant to many people’s lives.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Help! My family is royally messed up!
Help! My family is royally messed up!

Today, Post advice columnist Carolyn Hax offers some guidance to the splintered British royal family.

Saturday, January 14, 2023
Help! My family is royally messed up!
Loading...
Help! My family is royally messed up!Copies of Prince Harry’s new book, "Spare," are displayed at a bookstore in Freeport, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Lately, there’s been a lot of news about the British royal family. There’s a Netflix documentary series about Harry and Meghan, and this week Harry released his new memoir, “Spare.” Both are packed with surprisingly intimate details about the lives of the former royals, including Harry taking magic mushrooms at a celebrity party as well as intentional palace leaks to the tabloids. From the outside, it seems like the royals have a lot of work to do to rebuild their relationships.


That’s where Post columnist Carolyn Hax comes in. 


In today’s episode, Carolyn gives advice about a few key scenarios that are all about the royal family but could easily be relevant to many people’s lives.

Previous Episode
What we know about the Biden documents

What we know about the classified documents found in President Biden’s possession. How will a new special counsel investigation by the Justice Department work? And what are the similarities — and differences — with the investigation into former president Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents?

Friday, January 13, 2023
What we know about the Biden documents
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel