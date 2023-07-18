Hollywood’s existential crisis
Hollywood is facing a crisis. Almost every writer and actor is on strike against major studios, halting production. Massive protests have taken over LA and New York. Today, we unpack the upheaval that will change Hollywood forever.

Hollywood is going through an existential crisis. In a historic double strike, nearly every performer and writer in the industry is on strike against major studios for the first time in more than 60 years. In an era of artificial intelligence and streaming, they are demanding limits on AI in the creative process and changes to their work and pay.


Today, breaking news features editor Avi Selk explains what led to this impasse, what writers and performers are demanding, and how this strike will reshape the future of entertainment.

