Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Hope and fear: Dispatches from Iran
Hope and fear: Dispatches from Iran

Today, we hear from a mother and son in Iran about life amid ongoing protests and an escalating government crackdown. Despite communication challenges, journalist Sanam Mahoozi has been carefully corresponding with them for weeks about their lives in a changing Iran.

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Hope and fear: Dispatches from Iran
Loading...
Hope and fear: Dispatches from IranA woman stands atop a vehicle in October as thousands make their way toward the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Iran, Mahsa Amini's hometown, to mark 40 days since her death, which sparked massive protests. (UGC/AFP/Getty Images)

“I am devastated by the way the system is treating the youth,” a mother in Tehran told journalist Sanam Mahoozi during one exchange. “Every mother in Iran is miserable now.”


Protests erupted across Iran following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s “morality police,” and they show few signs of abating. For one mother and son in Tehran, this has meant life interrupted, halted and increasingly in jeopardy, as safety concerns inch closer to home. But it has also increased their resolve.


The government has responded harshly to the uprising, with human rights organizations documenting more than 4,000 deaths. Officials have sentenced at least a dozen protesters to death. Over the weekend, one of those protesters, convicted of killing two officers, was publicly hanged from a construction crane.


Even with all the crackdowns and violence around him, the son told Mahoozi, “I have more hope than before.” 


READ MORE: 


‘We want them gone’: Across generations, Iranians struggle for change.


As unrest grips Iran’s schools, the government is going after children.


Iran is ramping up its secret kidnapping plots. 

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Hope and fear: Dispatches from Iran
Hope and fear: Dispatches from Iran

Today, we hear from a mother and son in Iran about life amid ongoing protests and an escalating government crackdown. Despite communication challenges, journalist Sanam Mahoozi has been carefully corresponding with them for weeks about their lives in a changing Iran.

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Hope and fear: Dispatches from Iran
Loading...
Hope and fear: Dispatches from IranA woman stands atop a vehicle in October as thousands make their way toward the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Iran, Mahsa Amini's hometown, to mark 40 days since her death, which sparked massive protests. (UGC/AFP/Getty Images)

“I am devastated by the way the system is treating the youth,” a mother in Tehran told journalist Sanam Mahoozi during one exchange. “Every mother in Iran is miserable now.”


Protests erupted across Iran following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s “morality police,” and they show few signs of abating. For one mother and son in Tehran, this has meant life interrupted, halted and increasingly in jeopardy, as safety concerns inch closer to home. But it has also increased their resolve.


The government has responded harshly to the uprising, with human rights organizations documenting more than 4,000 deaths. Officials have sentenced at least a dozen protesters to death. Over the weekend, one of those protesters, convicted of killing two officers, was publicly hanged from a construction crane.


Even with all the crackdowns and violence around him, the son told Mahoozi, “I have more hope than before.” 


READ MORE: 


‘We want them gone’: Across generations, Iranians struggle for change.


As unrest grips Iran’s schools, the government is going after children.


Iran is ramping up its secret kidnapping plots. 

Previous Episode
What it’s like to survive a school shooting

A decade after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the story of a 10-year-old girl who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Tex. — and how she has become a voice for the friends she lost that day.

Friday, December 9, 2022
What it’s like to survive a school shooting
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel