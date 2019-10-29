House Democrats prepare for first impeachment vote
Mike DeBonis on what the upcoming impeachment vote means. Josh White on why the Supreme Court is considering whether a D.C. sniper should be resentenced. And Hawken Miller on the people getting coaches to improve their video game playing.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.
In this episode
House Democrats move to formalize impeachment inquiry
The House is expected to take its first vote on the impeachment inquiry, forcing lawmakers to publicly declare whether they support the proceedings.
Congressional reporter Mike DeBonis explains that the expected vote is the most tangible step that the House has taken aimed at removing President Trump from office, as the impeachment inquiry begins to move from behind closed doors to a more public forum.
Republicans are denouncing the vote, saying that it signals a flaw in the process in an impeachment that was illegitimate to begin with.
On Tuesday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert assigned to the National Security Council, testified in the impeachment inquiry. He is the first witness to testify who listened in on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- House to take first vote on impeachment inquiry of Trump, forcing lawmakers to go on record
- Trump told Republicans to fight. They took the brawl underground.
- Trump made Ukraine aid contingent on public pledge to investigate Bidens and 2016 election, U.S. envoy says he was told
D.C. sniper sentence reconsidered
Seventeen years after he assisted in the killings of more than a dozen people, Lee Boyd Malvo’s jail sentence of life without parole is being reconsidered by the Supreme Court.
Since the D.C. sniper shootings, the court’s jurisprudence on juvenile murderers has changed, giving the then-minor a chance to ask for leniency in his sentence. Several victims’ families want to see his case reopened, but others who lived in D.C. at the time of the murders are unsettled.
“People were scared, and they were scared not just conceptually,” says editor Josh White, who covered the shootings in 2002 and interviewed Malvo 10 years later. “They were scared every minute of their lives that they were outside of their homes.”
- Supreme Court to consider whether sniper Lee Boyd Malvo should be resentenced
- Lee Boyd Malvo, 10 years after D.C.-area sniper shootings: ‘I was a monster’
‘It’s no fun playing a game you lose all the time’
The gaming industry is expected to make $152 billion in revenue this year. The prevalence of video games and player competitions has more people turning to coaches to help them level up their gaming abilities.
“On the higher skill level, there’s amateurs that want to get into the pro space, that can rely on these type of coaches to get them there,” says Post writer Hawken Miller. “And then there’s older dads and moms that want to be able to play with their kids but don’t have the skills to do it and need that extra hand, and that’s where coaches come in.”
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.