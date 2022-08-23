Facebook
How a car bomb in Moscow became a flash point in Ukraine
How a car bomb in Moscow became a flash point in Ukraine

On today’s “Post Reports,” how a car bombing in Moscow has become a flash point in the war in Ukraine, and what it could signal is coming next.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022
How a car bomb in Moscow became a flash point in Ukraine
How a car bomb in Moscow became a flash point in UkrainePeople gather at a makeshift memorial in Moscow for television commentator Daria Dugina, who was killed in a car bombing. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

On Saturday, Daria Dugina, the daughter of a far-right Russian nationalist, died in a car bombing in a Moscow suburb. Russia’s domestic security agency, the FSB, accused Ukraine of organizing the attack, which many think was intended for Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin.  Ukraine denied any involvement. 


The killing has already created a new flash point, as Putin’s ally calls for “more than revenge” for his daughter’s killing and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns of a possible escalation in Russian attacks ahead of Ukraine’s independence day. 


Reporter Mary Ilyushina explains what this bombing could mean for the future of the war in Ukraine.

