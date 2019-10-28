How Baghdadi’s death could be rallying cry for ISIS

Missy Ryan on how U.S. troops closed in on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Peter Whoriskey explains the ethical uncertainty of what goes into a chocolate bar. And Danielle Paquette reports that rising temperatures means more female sea turtles.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

ISIS leader dies in U.S. raid

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has died. President Trump announced that the leader of the Islamic State detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children as U.S. troops closed in on him in northern Syria — where Trump announced a withdrawal of troops earlier this month.





In describing the raid over the weekend, Trump said Baghdadi “died like a dog. He died like a coward.” The president seizing on the death as a major U.S. victory. “He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.”





“We don’t even know how he could have known that, since he wouldn’t have necessarily been hearing real-time audio for that operation,” says reporter Missy Ryan . “There are a lot of different narratives out there, but what we believe what has happened is that the United States has worked really closely with Kurdish intelligence in both Iraq and Syria.”





More on this topic:





The issues with cocoa certification

Cocoa farms in West Africa that use child labor and are linked to deforestation in the region have been approved for certification by the leading organizations charged with policing cocoa standards.





“There are a lot of big holes in the certification process,” says investigative business reporter Peter Whoriskey .“including the largest of the certifiers, a Dutch organization called Utz, which certifies more cocoa in the world than anyone else.”





While there are other organizations that audit cocoa farms, Whoriskey says Utz is an example of a company that“has had significant lapses in its compliance reviews, casting doubt on the claims by major chocolate companies that the monitoring efforts are eliminating those abuses.”





In a statement to The Post, Utz said that it is adopting a new approach to child labor. “We acknowledge that things must change … A certification system must adapt and innovate to create more impact and provide more value to producers and companies. We have worked consistently to improve our standards, assurance mechanisms and associated interventions — and will continue to do so.”





More on this topic:





Climate change is creating a gender gap in sea turtles

Sand’s temperature determines the sex of a turtle hatchling. The warmer the sand, the more likely the turtles will be female. With the warming climate, scientists expect turtle hatchlings worldwide to skew overwhelmingly female, making the animals an unwitting gauge for the warming climate.





“You’re seeing major gender disparities in south Florida, in Australia, in southern California,” says West Africa bureau chief Danielle Paquette . “This is happening everywhere the Earth is getting hotter.”





Paquette spoke with biologists studying the phenomenon in Cape Verde’s Boa Vista island, home to an enormous population of loggerhead sea turtles, an endangered species. Paquette reports that these creatures — which outlasted dinosaurs — could be plodding toward extinction.





More on this topic: