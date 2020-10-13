How covid-19 amplified the anti-vaccine movement

How Amy Coney Barrett would view her role on the court. How anti-vaxxers are using covid-19 to further their agenda. And when mail ballots get counted.
During the first day of questioning in Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, she told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she has made “no commitment” to the White House or senators on how she would rule on major cases on the Affordable Care Act, abortion and election disputes. Amber Phillips breaks down how Barrett says she would view her role on the court. 

The pandemic is amplifying the U.S. anti-vaccine movement — and globalizing it. Foreign affairs reporter Emily Rauhala explains how the movement has weaponized legitimate fears that the vaccine might be rushed, and has leveraged those to further an anti-science agenda.

We’ve been taking your questions about voting this year, and how it will be different because of the pandemic. If you have more questions check out The Washington Post’s guide: How to vote in your state in 2020. And if you want to know exactly when mail-in ballots are processed in your state, here’s a guide to that

More than a week after we learned the president was sick with covid-19, we still don’t know much more than that. Washington Post podcast Can He Do That? looked at why that matters.

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://postreports.com/offer
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

How covid-19 amplified the anti-vaccine movement

How Amy Coney Barrett would view her role on the court. How anti-vaxxers are using covid-19 to further their agenda. And when mail ballots get counted.
During the first day of questioning in Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, she told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she has made “no commitment” to the White House or senators on how she would rule on major cases on the Affordable Care Act, abortion and election disputes. Amber Phillips breaks down how Barrett says she would view her role on the court. 

The pandemic is amplifying the U.S. anti-vaccine movement — and globalizing it. Foreign affairs reporter Emily Rauhala explains how the movement has weaponized legitimate fears that the vaccine might be rushed, and has leveraged those to further an anti-science agenda.

We’ve been taking your questions about voting this year, and how it will be different because of the pandemic. If you have more questions check out The Washington Post’s guide: How to vote in your state in 2020. And if you want to know exactly when mail-in ballots are processed in your state, here’s a guide to that

More than a week after we learned the president was sick with covid-19, we still don’t know much more than that. Washington Post podcast Can He Do That? looked at why that matters.

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://postreports.com/offer
Previous Episode
Introducing Amy Coney Barrett
Opening statements in the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. How Barrett was involved in litigating the 2000 presidential election. And the political battle that led Oregon to vote by mail.
Monday, October 12, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.